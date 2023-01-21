springfield-news-sun logo
X

Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,127.

Difference: 260 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 23 points Friday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-121 win over Memphis.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.6.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.6 points per game, with 261 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James nine more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Sunday at Portland.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Clark State to host workforce grant information sessions
2
911 caller after tree falls on US 68: 4 cars ‘have scraped their...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Want a Joe Burrow autograph? Bring lots of money
5
A timeline of the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history: Jury...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top