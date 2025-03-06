Charlotte plays Cleveland, aims to stop home losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Cleveland looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Hornets are 7-31 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 6-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 35-7 in conference games. Cleveland ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 3.6.

The Hornets' 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 16.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Hornets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 97.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 126.9 points, 49.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring), Josh Green: day to day (illness), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.