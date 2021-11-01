Charlotte hosts conference rival Cleveland

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 51.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 123-112 in the last meeting on Oct. 22. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 30 points, and Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 33 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: day to day (personal), Isaac Okoro: day to day (left hamstring).

