Charlotte hosts Cleveland on home slide

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Cleveland looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Hornets are 11-18 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is ninth in the NBA with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 3.7 offensive boards.

The Cavaliers are 16-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference scoring 119.6 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

The Hornets score 116.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 117.8 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 48.0% the Hornets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 139-132 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 30 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 48.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: day to day (groin).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hand).

