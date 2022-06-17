springfield-news-sun logo
Charlotte FC visits the Columbus Crew after shutout win

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, Charlotte FC visits the Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC (6-8-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (4-5-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -136, Charlotte FC +383, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Crew are 3-3-2 in conference games. The Crew rank sixth in the Eastern Conference drawing 71 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Charlotte is 5-6-0 in conference matchups. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing 18 goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has scored four goals with one assist for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

