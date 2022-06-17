Charlotte FC visits the Columbus Crew after shutout win

Charlotte is 5-6-0 in conference matchups. Charlotte ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing 18 goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals for the Crew. Derrick Etienne has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Karol Swiderski has scored four goals with one assist for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Marlon Hairston (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Christopher Hegardt (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.