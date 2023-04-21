Charlotte FC hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

The Crew are 3-2-2 in conference games. The Crew rank seventh in the Eastern Conference drawing 35 corner kicks, averaging 4.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enzo Copetti has two goals for Charlotte. Kamil Jozwiak has two goals and one assist.

Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals and two assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Crew: Averaging 2.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Guzman Corujo (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured), Ashley Westwood (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Cucho Hernandez (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.