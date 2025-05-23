Charlotte FC aims to break losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +146, Charlotte FC +164, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC looks to stop a five-game slide when it hosts the Columbus Crew.

Charlotte is 3-5-0 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 3-1-1 record in games it records two goals.

The Crew are 5-1-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a 4-0-1 record in games they record a pair of goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Crew won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liel Abada has scored five goals and added one assist for Charlotte. Pep Biel has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Diego Rossi has scored seven goals with two assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-6-0, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Crew: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Jahlane Forbes (injured), Nimfasha Berchimas (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Souleyman Doumbia (injured), Nathan Byrne (injured).

Crew: Marcelo Herrera (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.