Charlie Lindgren makes 35 saves in Capitals' 2-1 victory over Blue Jackets

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie Lindgren made 35 saves, Tom Wilson scored an early goal for his third of the season and the Washington Capitals held on for a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Sonny Milano added his second goal and a second first-period goal for Washington, which celebrated the 1,000th win in franchise history.

The Caps won their fourth in their last five despite being held scoreless for five of their last six periods.

Washington lost defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk in the first period with a lower-body injury after he went awkwardly into the boards behind his own goal.

Rooke Dmitri Voronkov scored his first NHL goal for Blue Jackets. They have lost five of their last six.

Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 25 stops.

Columbus went 0 for 5 on the power play and has scored five goals in 40 opportunities with the man advantage.

Wilson missed a chance to put his team in front earlier when he failed to convert a penalty shot, but he still opened the scoring with 7:39 left in the first by beating Merzlikins high from the slot.

Milano doubled the lead five minutes later when he finished off Nick Jensen’s feed to the back post.

Voronkov cut Columbus’ deficit in half when he redirected Krill Marchenko’s puck toward the net past Lindgren from just outside the crease.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Florida on Monday night.

Capitals: Host Florida on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

