Charlie Coyle's 4-point night leads the Blue Jackets to a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes

Charlie Coyle had a goal and three assists, Danton Heinen scored his 100th career goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Tuesday night
Columbus Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle (3) scores on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle (3) scores on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and three assists, Danton Heinen scored his 100th career goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Mason Marchment, Denton Mateychuk and Mathieu Olivier also scored for Columbus, which has gotten points in a season-high 10-straight games (6-0-4). Cole Sillinger and Adam Fantilli each added two assist, and Jet Greaves stopped 27 shots.

Andrei Svechnikov scored and Brandon Bussi made 25 saves for the Hurricanes.

Marchment scored on a power play 5:25 into the first period, and the Blue Jackets have scored in the opening 10 minutes in 13 of their last 20 games. Coyle added another power-play goal in the final minute of the first.

Svechnikov scored his 25th goal of the season with 5:55 left in the second period before Heinen and Mateychuk scored 34 seconds apart.

Olivier capped the scoring 7:38 into the third period.

Up next

Hurricanes: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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