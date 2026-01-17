Chargers' Jesse Minter and Rams' Nate Scheelhaase interview for Browns head coach position

The Bolts were fifth in the league in total defense this season, allowing 285.2 yards per game. They allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game in 2024. The Wolverines led the nation in total defense in 2023 en route to winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

Minter also spent four seasons at Baltimore (2017-20), rising from a defensive assistant to defensive backs coach his final year. He also interviewed for the head coach openings in Atlanta and Miami earlier this week. Baltimore, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Tennessee have also requested interviews.

Scheelhaase is in his second year with the Rams. He was an offensive assistant and pass game specialist in 2024 before being promoted to his current position this season. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Iowa State in 2023.

Las Vegas and Pittsburgh have also requested interviews with Scheelhaase.

Cleveland needs a head coach after it fired Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5 following six seasons and a 46-58 overall record. Stefanski was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

The Browns have interviewed eight people, including three this week. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel interviewed on Monday.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed last week.

