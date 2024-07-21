Chanettee Wannasaen wins LPGA Tour's Dana Open for Children

Ryu shot 65, also birdieing the final two holes. The South Korean player had six birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan tied for third at 14 under, each shooting 68. China's Xiyu “Janet” Lin (70) and Mary Liu (69) were 12 under. Lin was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15 in the world.

Stacy Lewis, the 39-year-old Texan who was born in nearby Toledo, shot 70 to tie for seventh at 10 under. She won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.

