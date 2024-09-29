CFP Bracket Watch: Alabama and Iowa State join Ohio State and Miami as top four seeds

Miami remains the No. 3 seed out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, and Iowa State would be the No. 4 seed as the highest-ranked team from the Big 12.

Iowa State and Michigan are newcomers to the bracket. Mississippi joins Utah on the outside looking in.

SEC teams Texas, Tennessee and Georgia project to be seeds 5 through 7 and would host first-round games along with 8-seed Oregon.

A reminder about the format: The top four seeds are assigned to the highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of their overall ranking. The five highest-ranked conference champions, regardless of league, are guaranteed spots in the field.

There is no cap on the number of teams that can come from one conference. The CFP selection committee starts ranking teams in November, but for now, the breakdown via the AP Top 25:

No. 9 Penn State at No. 8 Oregon. Winner vs. No. 1 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas. Winner vs. No. 4 Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Georgia. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

No. 11 Michigan at No. 6 Tennessee. Winner vs. No. 3 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

Moving in this week: Iowa State, Michigan.

Moving out: Mississippi, Utah.

Next five: No. 11 Southern California, No. 12 Mississippi, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 15 Clemson.

