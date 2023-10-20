CF Montreal looks to end road losing streak against the Columbus Crew

CF Montreal (12-16-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (15-9-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -236, Montreal +521, Draw +400; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal visits the Columbus Crew aiming to break a three-game road skid.

The Crew are 11-6-8 in conference games. Cucho Hernandez leads the top-scoring team in Eastern Conference action with 15 goals. The Crew have a conference-leading 65 goals.

Montreal is 8-13-4 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 5-1-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Crew won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has scored 15 goals with eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mathieu Choiniere has scored five goals and added two assists for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 8.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

Montreal: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.