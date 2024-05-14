CF Montreal hosts the Columbus Crew in conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +121, Montreal +203, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal is 2-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 15 goals led by Matias Coccaro with three.

The Crew are 3-2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a 2-1 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coccaro has scored three goals with one assist for Montreal. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has four goals and one assist for the Crew. Aidan Morris has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Crew: 2-2-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Grayson Doody (injured), Ousman Jabang (injured), Nathan-Dylan Saliba (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Matias Coccaro (injured), Raheem Edwards (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Josef Martinez (injured).

Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.