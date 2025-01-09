Central Michigan visits Toledo after Lewis' 20-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Central Michigan after Sam Lewis scored 20 points in Toledo's 90-87 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets are 3-1 on their home court. Toledo ranks eighth in the MAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lewis averaging 4.5.

The Chippewas are 0-2 in conference games. Central Michigan is the MAC leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jakobi Heady averaging 5.1.

Toledo averages 77.9 points, 7.0 more per game than the 70.9 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 73.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 77.9 Toledo gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets.

Cayden Vasko is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.