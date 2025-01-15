Central Michigan plays Akron, aims to stop road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will look to break its four-game road slide when the Chippewas visit Akron.

The Zips have gone 6-3 at home. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Liisa Taponen averaging 2.4.

The Chippewas are 1-3 in MAC play. Central Michigan leads the MAC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Desrae Kyles averaging 8.0.

Akron's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 60.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 64.1 Akron allows.

The Zips and Chippewas meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelbee Brown is averaging 9.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Zips.

Jess Lawson is averaging 9.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.