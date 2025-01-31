Central Michigan hosts Johnson and Bowling Green

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on Central Michigan after Marcus Johnson scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 75-57 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas have gone 5-3 in home games. Central Michigan is third in the MAC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Jakobi Heady leads the Chippewas with 7.0 boards.

The Falcons are 2-6 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Central Michigan's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 5.3 more points per game (75.3) than Central Michigan allows (70.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jamai Felt is averaging 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Johnson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.