Central Michigan faces Bowling Green following Darrington's 22-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Bowling Green after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 22 points in Central Michigan's 73-68 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Falcons are 7-2 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Amy Velasco averaging 4.3.

The Chippewas are 5-6 in MAC play. Central Michigan is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Bowling Green scores 69.6 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 67.9 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists. Lexi Fleming is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.