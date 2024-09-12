Central-leading Guardians place starter Alex Cobb on 15-day injured list with middle finger blister

The team made the move before opening a four-game series against Tampa Bay.

Manager Stephen Vogt, who was Cobb's teammate with the Rays, said the right-hander has dealt with blisters his entire career. He said the blister has improved in recent days.

“But he’s still not able to throw without pain,” Vogt said. “We felt like it was time to put him on the IL and give him the 12 days with the back date to get this thing right while also protecting our pitching and getting another arm here for the bullpen."

The 36-year-old Cobb is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in three starts for the Guardians, who have a 4 1/2-game lead over second-place Kansas City in the AL Central. Cobb recently carried a perfect game into the sixth inning against Pittsburgh.

“There’s no one more frustrated about this than Alex and he and the medical staff are doing everything they can to get it better, but it just needs to heal," Vogt said. “A healthy Alex Cobb is what we’re wanting.”

Vogt has had to juggle his rotation all season because of injuries. The team acquired Cobb and signed Matthew Boyd to give them depth and experience for its young staff.

Cobb's debut with Cleveland had been delayed by blister issues he developed while getting ready to pitch after a long layoff following hip surgery in October.

To fill Cobb's roster spot, the Guardians brought up right-hander Andrew Walters from Triple-A Columbus.

A second-round pick in 2023, Walters went 4-0 with a 2.32 ERA in 50 relief appearances for Double-A Akron and the Clippers.

“He’s ready,” Vogt said. “I think he’s got the potential to be a leverage arm for us. He's done well against righties, lefties and he’s going to be a part of this bullpen that’s been special all year.”

