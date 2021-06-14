Centene settles Ohio suit alleging Medicaid fraud for $88M

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the settlement is the first and largest in the nation secured by a state attorney general against a pharmacy benefit manager. PBMs are third-party companies that manage health care plans, including Medicaid, which serves 2.9 million Ohioans.

Yost's suit alleged Centene and its subsidiary, Buckeye Health Plan, conspired to misrepresent the costs of pharmacy services it provided Ohio, which included the prices of prescription drugs.