Cent. Conn. St. visits Cincinnati following Hylton's 20-point outing

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-8) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Cent. Conn. St. after Tineya Hylton scored 20 points in Cincinnati's 59-52 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bearcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Cincinnati averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-5 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Cincinnati averages 66.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 69.4 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 54.2 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 55.8 Cincinnati allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jillian Hayes is shooting 52.4% and averaging 20.2 points for the Bearcats.

Dagny Slomack averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

