Celtics aim to secure series victory over the Cavaliers

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -15.5; over/under is 205.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five. The Celtics won the last meeting 109-102 on May 13 led by 33 points from Jayson Tatum, while Darius Garland scored 30 points for the Cavaliers.

The Celtics have gone 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 120.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 in conference play. Cleveland is seventh in the league giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics score are 10.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (110.2). The Cavaliers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 47.1% and averaging 26.9 points for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 98.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (soleus).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (calf), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (rib).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.