springfield-news-sun logo
X

Celentano, Hagglund lead Cincinnati past Charlotte 2-0

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Roman Celentano delivered a two-save shutout while Nick Hagglund scored in Cincinnati's 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roman Celentano stopped the two shots he faced while Nick Hagglund scored as Cincinnati earned a 2-0 victory Saturday over Charlotte FC.

Hagglund put Cincinnati (9-8-11) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 38th minute. Luciano Acosta had an assist on the goal and then scored the second one for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati also got one goal from Acosta.

Charlotte (10-17-2) outshot Cincinnati 12-9, with two shots on goal to four for Cincinnati.

Celentano saved both of the shots he faced for Cincinnati. Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the four shots he faced for Charlotte.

Both teams play New York City FC next, Cincinnati on Wednesday on the road and Charlotte at home on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
2
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines to roll out in Clark County next week
3
New Springfield festival celebrates Black-owned businesses
4
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
5
Stafford: Next year, spay and neuter your tomatoes
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top