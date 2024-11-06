Celebrini returns from injury and Wennberg scores in OT to lift Sharks over Blue Jackets 2-1

San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP



By MICHAEL WAGAMAN – Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored 3:11 into overtime and the San Jose Sharks celebrated the return of No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini with a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Young defenseman Jack Thompson scored his first career goal for the Sharks (4-8-2), who entered the night with the worst record in the NHL. San Jose has won four of five.

Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft, missed 12 games with a hip injury he sustained in the season opener Oct. 10 — an injury first incurred during the preseason. Celebrini didn’t score and missed a shot early in overtime.

San Jose goalie Vitek Vanecek was fantastic in net, making 49 saves. He also assisted on the winning goal.

Fabian Zetterlund had two assists.

Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko scored for the second consecutive game, but Columbus (5-6-1) has lost three straight.

Neither team managed much offense until Thompson took a short pass from rookie center Will Smith and scored.

The 22-year-old Thompson, acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade last March, had attempted seven shots with his new club before finally getting one to go in with 1:11 remaining in the second period.

Vanecek was closing in on his 10th career shutout when Marchenko scored midway through the third.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for Columbus.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Columbus was the more aggressive team all night but couldn’t get anything else to go after scoring at 9:17 of the third.

Sharks: San Jose seems to be finding its stride after opening the season with nine consecutive losses. Celebrini's return should boost the offense, while Vanecek and the defense continued their strong play.

Key moment

Vanecek made a pair of point-blank stops on center Sean Monahan in a five-second span of the first period, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Continue their five-game trip at Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) looks back after giving up an overtime goal to San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg in a NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

San Jose Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) blocks a shot by the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

San Jose Sharks defenseman Jack Thompson (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) moves the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) skates with the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) moves the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kevin Labanc (62) collides with San Jose Sharks defenseman Jack Thompson (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (23) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) moves the puck past San Jose Sharks defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: AP

