Cease hit on arm by comebacker, White Sox top Indians 1-0

Cease breezed into the sixth but was hit on his pitching arm by a one-hopper from Bradley Zimmer that rolled behind the mound with one out. Cease grabbed his arm and knelt behind the mound.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa, pitching coach Ethan Katz, a team trainer and the White Sox infielders surrounded Cease, who got to his feet and walked on the infield grass.

Cease threw a couple of pitches from the mound to catcher Zack Collins but walked to the dugout after a discussion with La Russa.

Bieber struck out three and threw 34 pitches. Cleveland interim manager DeMarlo Hale said before the game that Bieber would be on a pitch count. He threw 57 pitches in a minor league rehab game Sunday.

Bieber, who made it clear during his lengthy rehab that he wanted to return this season, is 7-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 15 starts. He went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA in 12 starts during the shortened 2020 season.

Robert homered off Trevor Stephan (3-1), extending his hitting streak to 13 games. The blast came on an 0-2 pitch and cleared the wall in left-center.

Cleveland left-hander Anthony Gose, making his second major league appearance as a pitcher, struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

MOVES

White Sox right-hander Mike Wright Jr. served the first of a two-game suspension Friday after Major League Baseball ruled he intentionally threw at the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani last week.

Indians shortstop Amed Rosario was activated from the COVID-19 list. He had previously been on the bereavement list and missed additional time because of health and safety protocols.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Adam Engel was out of the lineup after feeling discomfort in his leg running the bases in Thursday’s second game.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (10-5, 2.47) hasn’t won since July 25. He’ll make his third start since coming off the injured list (sore right knee) on Sept. 10.

Indians: Rookie RHP Eli Morgan (3-7, 5.68) outpitched Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on Sept. 19, allowing one run in six innings.

