Cease expected to start for the White Sox against Reds

news | 37 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The White Sox will start Dylan Cease on Tuesday while the Reds are expected to counter with Jeff Hoffman

Chicago White Sox (15-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (13-14, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +105, White Sox -121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Reds are 9-6 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit an MLB-leading 43 home runs this season, Nick Castellanos leads the club with nine homers.

The White Sox have gone 6-6 away from home. Chicago has hit 24 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jose Abreu leads them with five, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 20 RBIs and is batting .330.

Nick Madrigal is third on the White Sox with 25 hits and is batting .312.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .241 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Garrett Crochet: (upper back), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (right hip flexor), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

