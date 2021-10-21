CDC: Mishandling of flu, other vaccines led to 2018 outbreak

The CDC said about 100 patients were affected during workplace vaccination events. The vaccines were administered by a third party provider, “Location Vaccination” in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio over several months from late 2018 to 2019.

Dr. Paul E. McLaughlin had allowed his unlicensed wife to mishandle the vaccines, causing infections in some patients, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure. McLaughlin’s wife, Fairshinda Sabounchi McLaughlin, was the owner of the vaccine provider.