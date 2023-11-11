CB Stingley to return for Texans against Cincinnati; K Fairbairn lands on injured reserve

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley was activated from the injured reserve Saturday and will return for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Stingley, the third overall pick in last year's draft, has missed the last six games after injuring a hamstring in practice. This injury came after he sat out the last eight games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury.

Also Saturday, the Texans placed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on the injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. He was injured in the first half of Houston's game against Tampa Bay last week, and the team was forced to use running back Dare Ogunbowale as the kicker for the second half. He made a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to become the first non-kicker or punter to make a field goal since 2004.

The Texans signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad Tuesday, and he was elevated to the active roster Saturday to fill in while Fairbairn is injured.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL