Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury

Rubio averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 34 games last season before getting hurt. Beyond his stats, he provided needed leadership for one of the NBA's youngest teams and his arrival also brought out the best in forward Kevin Love, a former teammate in Minnesota.

Rubio will now be able to play with a former Utah teammate and close friend in Mitchell, who in his first season with the Cavs has moved them among the contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs traded Rubio at the deadline last year and then re-signed the popular guard as a free agent during the summer.

A core member of Spain's national team, Rubio has also played for Phoenix. He first injured his left ACL as a rookie when he banged knees with Kobe Bryant.

Rubio has averaged 11.1 points and 7.6 assists in 11 seasons.

