Cavs' Mitchell to miss game vs. Grizzlies with groin strain

Mitchell, who is averaging 28.4 points per game in his first season for Cleveland, got hurt Monday in the third quarter of a 113-103 win over New Orleans. He was held out of practice Tuesday, and the Cavaliers ruled him out hours before tipoff against the streaking Grizzlies, who have won 10 straight.

With Mitchell on the bench, the Cavs rallied to beat the Pelicans. Darius Garland scored 30 points for Cleveland, which overcame a 13-point deficit.