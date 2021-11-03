springfield-news-sun logo
Cavs' Markkanen placed in NBA health protocols, joins Love

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Updated 51 minutes ago
Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen has joined teammate Kevin Love and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen has joined teammate Kevin Love and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The team said Markkanen will miss Wednesday's game against Portland and his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.”

The 7-foot Markkanen is in his first season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from Chicago. He's averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in eight games and his size has given coach J.B. Bickerstaff some interesting lineup combinations.

On Monday, Love was placed in health protocols, presumably from testing positive for COVID-19. He missed a win over Charlotte.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

