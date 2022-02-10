Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cavs-Louisville women's game canceled due to travel issues

news
58 minutes ago
Virginia's women's basketball game at No. 3 Louisville has been canceled due to mechanical and aircraft staffing issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s women’s basketball game at No. 3 Louisville has been canceled due to mechanical and aircraft staffing issues.

The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement less than two hours before Thursday night's scheduled tipoff. The Cavaliers will forfeit the contest.

Virginia (3-16, 0-9 ACC) is the league's only winless team in conference play. The Cardinals (22-2, 12-1) move into a tie with No. 5 North Carolina State for first place.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Fox News host from Cincinnati is cautiously superstitious about Bengals...
2
SUV driver killed in I-70 W crash with semi in Clark County
3
Residents displaced after fire at Springfield apartment building
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top