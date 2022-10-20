Cavs' Garland leaves loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

“To see DG go down there, it’s tough,” new Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell said. “I’m proud of the way this group responded.”

Toronto outscored Cleveland 57-48 in the second half and won 108-105.

Bickerstaff said it was tough for the Cavaliers to overcome Garland’s absence.

“You miss an all-star,” Bickerstaff said. “You talk about being able to stagger his and Donovan’s minutes so that one of those guys is always on the floor. We know through history what Darius is capable of and how he can carry an offense as well.”

A fourth-year player from Vanderbilt who was drafted fifth overall in 2019, Garland was an all-star for the first time last season when he averaged career-highs of 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games.

Garland signed a five-year, $193 million contract extension with Cleveland in July, the largest deal in franchise history.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Christopher Katsarov Credit: Christopher Katsarov