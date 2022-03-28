Cavs forward Wade done for season following knee surgery

Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said. He had been sidelined since last playing on March 12, when he got hurt against Chicago.

Wade's loss will hurt Cleveland's depth for the stretch run and into the playoffs. The Cavs currently have the No. 7 spot — a play-in position — in the Eastern Conference with seven games left. Wade had been an important contributor off the bench as well, averaging 5.3 points in 19.2 minutes.