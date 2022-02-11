Cavaliers will face Pacers without All-Star Garland

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed the decision about 90 minutes before tipoff. Garland is listed on the injury report with a sore back. He averages 19.9 points and 8.1 assists.

Garland's absence could mean Caris LeVert could get more playing time after being acquired in a trade with the Pacers on Sunday. LeVert scored 42 points in what turned out to be his final home game with Indiana a week ago.