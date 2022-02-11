Hamburger icon
Cavaliers will face Pacers without All-Star Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland celebrates after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 105-92. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without All-Star guard Darius Garland on Friday night at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing without All-Star guard Darius Garland on Friday night at Indiana.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed the decision about 90 minutes before tipoff. Garland is listed on the injury report with a sore back. He averages 19.9 points and 8.1 assists.

Garland's absence could mean Caris LeVert could get more playing time after being acquired in a trade with the Pacers on Sunday. LeVert scored 42 points in what turned out to be his final home game with Indiana a week ago.

The LeVert trade was the first of three significant moves Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made before Thursday's trade deadline.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said he expects all four of the healthy players Indiana added will play — guards Tyrese Haliburton and shooting guard Buddy Hield and forward Jalen Smith and forward-center Tristan Thompson.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) watches Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) prepare to shoot a free throw after guard James Harden, left, was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) watches Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) prepare to shoot a free throw after guard James Harden, left, was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

