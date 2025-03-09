Cavaliers take on the Bucks, look for 14th straight victory

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland seeks to build upon its 13-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 26-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee has a 5-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 10-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.0 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 11.9.

The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.2 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 16.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Bucks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is shooting 45.4% and averaging 25.5 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 116.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 125.9 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pete Nance: day to day (ankle), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (knee), Ryan Rollins: day to day (personal), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.