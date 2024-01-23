Cavaliers take on the Bucks, aim for 9th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 8-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 124.6 points while shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 5-3 against the rest of their division. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.2 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 12.7.

The 124.6 points per game the Bucks score are 14.9 more points than the Cavaliers give up (109.7). The Cavaliers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 47.3% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 135-95 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Georges Niang led the Cavaliers with 33 points, and Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Max Strus is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 124.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 120.0 points, 47.6 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.