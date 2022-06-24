Cavaliers select Agbaji with No. 14 pick in NBA draft

After picking in the top five in each of the past three drafts, the Cavs weren't under as much pressure to land a potential All-Star or even an immediate-impact player this year. They could be more selective.

A 22-win jump last season has vaulted the Cavs back into contending status. They've got one of the league's most promising young cores, highlighted by All-Star guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley, last year's No. 3 overall pick who had a strong rookie year.

Cleveland was in position to make the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018. However, the Cavs, who were overrun by injuries throughout the year, collapsed down the stretch, losing eight of their last 11 and then to Brooklyn and Atlanta in the play-in format.

Ochai Agbaji is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)