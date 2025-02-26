Cavaliers rout Magic 122-82 for their 8th straight win

Cleveland shot 56.3% overall while improving to an NBA-best 48-10.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 26 points. Franz Wagner added 19 points for the Magic, who shot 5 for 28 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: The Cavs, who lost all three of their first-round playoff games in Orlando in April, matched their victory total from all of last season. Playing without All-Star guard Darius Garland because of a left hip contusion, they improved to 21-6 on the road.

Magic: Guard Cole Anthony departed with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter.

Key moment

Jerome hit two 3-pointers in a span of 28 seconds in the second quarter, stretching Cleveland's lead to 45-22.

Key stat

In three playoff losses in Orlando 10 months ago, the Cavs shot 24.1 % from 3-point range and averaged 89.3 points.

Up next

The Cavaliers are at Boston on Friday night. The Magic host Golden State on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP