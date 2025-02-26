Cavaliers rout Magic 122-82 for their 8th straight win

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) go after a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) go after a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By DICK SCANLON – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ty Jerome scored 20 points in 21 minutes, and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Orlando Magic 122-82 on Tuesday night for their eighth consecutive win.

Max Strus, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter each scored 17 points. Strus made five 3-pointers, helping the Cavaliers go 19 for 32 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland shot 56.3% overall while improving to an NBA-best 48-10.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 26 points. Franz Wagner added 19 points for the Magic, who shot 5 for 28 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: The Cavs, who lost all three of their first-round playoff games in Orlando in April, matched their victory total from all of last season. Playing without All-Star guard Darius Garland because of a left hip contusion, they improved to 21-6 on the road.

Magic: Guard Cole Anthony departed with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter.

Key moment

Jerome hit two 3-pointers in a span of 28 seconds in the second quarter, stretching Cleveland's lead to 45-22.

Key stat

In three playoff losses in Orlando 10 months ago, the Cavs shot 24.1 % from 3-point range and averaged 89.3 points.

Up next

The Cavaliers are at Boston on Friday night. The Magic host Golden State on Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) collides with Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) as he moves to get around him during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) loses control of the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter, back left, and guard Sam Merrill (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) lines up a shot against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

