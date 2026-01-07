Cavaliers rally late for 120-116 win while handing the Pacers a franchise-record 13th straight loss

The Cavs weren't even at full strength in this one.

Coach Kenny Atkinson gave All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell a day off just hours after team officials announced Max Strus was expected to miss at least another month because of a left foot injury. Atkinson said that the updated timeline was not because Strus had suffered a setback. Cleveland also lost forward Dean Wade in the first half with a bruised left knee.

And yet, Cleveland managed to erase the nine-point deficit they faced entering the fourth quarter. Evan Mobley had 20 points while Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each scored 19. Merrill went 6 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points and Jay Huff tied his season high with 20 points, going 7 of 10 from the field wand 4 of 7 on 3s. Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 11 assists. Indiana played without center Isaiah Jackson, swingman Bennedict Mathurin, forward Obi Toppin and All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton because of injuries.

Indiana still had a chance to force overtime in the waning seconds, but couldn't tie the score as the game turned into a free-throw contest.

The loss also delayed coach Rick Carlisle's 1,000th win for yet two more days.

Up next

Cavaliers: Visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Pacers: Travel to Charlotte on Thursday.

