Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman signs extension, AP source says

General manager Mike Gansey and assistant GM Brandon Weems also received extensions.

Altman has been with Cleveland since 2012. He has been in his current position since January 2022 after being named general manager in July 2017.

The Cavaliers won 64 games this past season and finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2016, when they won their only NBA championship.

Cleveland swept Miami in the first round but was eliminated by eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana in five games in the conference semifinals.

Altman rebuilt the roster after four straight trips to the NBA Finals (2015-18) and a 2016 NBA title during LeBron James’ second stint.

Altman drafted Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the franchise's first NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He also acquired Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen in trades.

His boldest move though came at the end of the 2023-24 season when he fired J.B. Bickerstaff as coach and replaced him with Kenny Atkinson.

With Atkinson in charge, Cleveland got off to a fast start this past season, becoming the fourth team in NBA history to win at least its first 15 games. It is the third team in league history to have at least three streaks of 12 wins in a season, including a 16-game run from Feb. 3 to March 14.

Atkinson was named NBA Coach of the Year.

The Cavaliers are above both aprons of the salary cap, but they acquired veteran point guard Lonzo Ball from Chicago for forward Isaac Okoro and signed forward/center Larry Nance Jr.

