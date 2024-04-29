Cavaliers, Magic meet with series tied 2-2

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic visit the Cleveland Cavaliers for game five of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Magic beat the Cavaliers 112-89 in the last meeting. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 34 points, and Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 21 points.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 22-13 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Magic are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 6-9 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 47.6% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.3% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 18 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Cole Anthony is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.6 points for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 103.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Magic: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.