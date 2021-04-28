Cavaliers' Love apologizes for outburst: 'That wasn't me'

Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behavior called “childish” and “unacceptable.”

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff called it a “lapse in judgment” and said Love, who didn't speak to the media following the game, apologized to his teammates.

Love said he didn't realize how bad the incident looked until after the game and he felt embarrassed and ashamed.

The Cavaliers were missing seven players with injuries for the game, and Love's outburst only compounded things for a young team stumbling to the season's end.

“I put myself here,” Love said. “It wasn't about my teammates. It wasn't about the coaching staff. ... It shouldn't happen, but at the same time it was a little blown out of proportion.”

Love said he has only respect for Bickerstaff and his teammates. He believes they've accepted his apology knowing how hard he has worked this season to come back from a calf injury that sidelined him for two months.

"I'll ride or die for J.B. and I'll ride or die for our guys," he said.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Chicago Bulls' Daniel Theis, right, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak