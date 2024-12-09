Cavaliers lose Evan Mobley to ankle sprain in Miami, rule him out for 2nd half

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, top left, looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

4 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers lost forward Evan Mobley in the first half of Sunday's game at Miami with a left ankle sprain.

The Cavaliers announced at halftime that he would be out for the second half. Mobley had four points in 12 first-half minutes.

Mobley came in Sunday averaging a career-best 18.9 points this season and was coming off a career-high 41-point game at Charlotte on Saturday.

The Cavaliers used Georges Niang in Mobley's spot to start the second half in Miami. Cleveland has only one game in the next week — they play host to Washington on Friday night. It's a light schedule for most NBA teams this coming week because of the NBA Cup knockout round.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

