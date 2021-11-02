Cavaliers hold off Hornets' 4th quarter rally, win 113-110

The Hornets trailed 101-84 with seven minutes remaining before Rozier and Ball ignited a 10-0 run. After Miles Bridges made two free throws, Rozier scored on a drive and a corner 3 and Ball connected from the left wing to cut the lead to seven with 4:39 left.

Ball then knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer off a fastbreak with 1:01 to play to trim Cleveland's lead 3. Rozier had a chance to tie it but his 3-pointer just grazed the front rim.

Charlotte would get as close as two on a drive by Rozier with 20 seconds left, but Garland's two free throws helped seal the win.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cavaliers forward Kevin Love did not play after he was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols just hours before Monday night’s game. Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for Cleveland this season in a reserve role. ... Outscored Charlotte 54-50 in the paint..

Hornets: Charlotte came in leading the league in 3-point field percentage at 41.5% but were 15 of 39 against the Cavaliers.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Begin a five-game West Coast swing at Golden State on Wednesday night.

___

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball as he drives by Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots a three point basket over Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) blocks a shot from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley

Caption Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Credit: Matt Kelley Credit: Matt Kelley