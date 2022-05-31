Cavaliers hire former Lakers coach Luke Walton as assistant

Walton's championship experience should benefit the improved Cavs, who were one of the league's biggest surprises last season. Cleveland went 44-38 and made the play-in game a year after going just 22-50.

With All-Star guard Darius Garland, forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen, the Cavs have a solid young nucleus to build around. They've also made a long-term commitment to Bickerstaff, who signed an extension in December through the 2026-27 season.

“We are very excited to add someone of Luke’s caliber and championship DNA to our coaching staff,” said Koby Altman, the Cavs' president of basketball operations. "His on-court experiences as a head coach, assistant coach and player in this league fit seamlessly into J.B.’s existing coaching staff.

“Luke is someone who truly embraces player development, a team-first mentality, and a history of creating winning basketball habits.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports