Cavaliers forward Wade out for month with shoulder sprain

news
54 minutes ago
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season.

Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday's win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday that imaging tests confirmed the diagnosis of an AC joint sprain. Wade didn't score a point in 10 minutes before getting hurt.

Wade is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24 minutes. He has started nine games as coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been forced to juggle lineups due to injuries.

The Cavs still are without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who will miss his fifth straight game Sunday night in New York because of a back injury.

Cleveland is 15-8 despite playing long stretches without Allen, All-Star guard Darius Garland (eye) and Kevin Love (thumb).

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

