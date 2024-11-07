Cavaliers face the Warriors on 9-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (7-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup with Golden State as winners of nine consecutive games.
Cleveland finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.
Golden State finished 46-36 overall last season while going 25-16 on the road. The Warriors averaged 117.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (illness), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (hip).
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton: out (facet).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.