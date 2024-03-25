Cavaliers face the Hornets on 3-game losing streak

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -12; over/under is 205

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Cavaliers play Charlotte.

The Cavaliers are 28-19 in conference games. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 109.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Hornets are 10-35 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring averaging just 106.4 points per game while shooting 45.7%.

The Cavaliers average 112.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 116.9 the Hornets allow. The Hornets are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Miles Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 103.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 98.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: out (nasal), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Hornets: JT Thor: day to day (shoulder), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle), Bryce McGowens: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.