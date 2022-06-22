Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade

The 6-foot-9 Wade had been valuable as a fill-in starter and the Cavs missed him down the stretch. Cleveland dropped eight of its last 11 games in the regular season and then lost both play-in games.

However, the Cavs had a 22-win improvement from the previous season and are expected to contend next season with Wade in their rotation. He gives the Cavs depth along with size and another outside shooter. Wade made 43% (21 of 49) of his 3-pointers in his last 12 starts.